Nigerian Stock Exchange Reviews Composition Of Market Indices

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or “The Exchange”) is pleased to announce the review of the NSE-30, and the seven sectoral indices of the Exchange, which are NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Industrial, NSE Oil & Gas, NSE Pension and the NSE Lotus Islamic Indices. The composition of these indices is effective January 1, 2018 after the completion of the year-end review and index rebalancing exercise which will see the entry of some major companies and the exit of others from the various indices.
|
Index Title
|
Incoming
|
Exiting
|
|
|
|
|
NSE-30 Index
|
· Dangote Flour Mills Plc
· NASCON Allied Industries Plc
· Diamond Bank Plc
|
· Oando Plc
· 7Up Bottling Co. Plc
· UACN Plc
|
NSE Consumer Goods Index
|
· Northern Nig. Flour Mills Plc
|
· 7Up Bottling Co. Plc
|
NSE Banking Index
|
· No Change
|
· No Change
|
NSE Insurance Index
|
· Equity Assurance Plc
· Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc
|
· Regency Alliance Insurance Plc
· Universal Insurance Co. Plc
|
|
|
|
NSE Industrial Index
|
· No Change
|
· No Change
|
NSE Oil/Gas Index
|
· Eterna Plc
|
· Oando Plc
|
|
|
|
NSE Pension Index
|
· Honeywell Flour Mills Plc
· International Breweries Plc
|
· Oando Plc
· 7Up Bottling Co. Plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NSE Lotus Islamic Index
|
· Lafarge WAPCO
|
· 7Up Bottling Co. Plc
The indices, which were developed using the market capitalization methodology, are rebalanced on a biannual basis -on the first business day in January and in July.
The Stocks are selected based on market capitalization and liquidity. The liquidity is based on the number of days the stock is traded during the preceding two quarters. To be included in the index, the stock must have traded for at least 70 percent of the number of trading days in the preceding two quarters.
The Nigerian bourse began publishing the NSE 30 Index in February 2009 with index values available from January 1, 2007. On July 1, 2008, The NSE developed four sectoral indices and one index in 2013, with a base value of 1,000 points, designed to provide investable benchmarks to capture the performance of specific sectors. The Insurance and Consumer Goods sector index, is comprised of the 15 most capitalized and liquid companies; Banking and Industrial Goods sector index, comprised of 10 most capitalized and liquid companies, while the Oil & Gas sector index, is comprised the seven most capitalized and liquid companies.
The compiler of the indices maintains the right to modify the circulated selection above in connection with any mergers, takeovers, suspension or resumption of trading or any other company structure changes during the period before the effective date of the annual review.