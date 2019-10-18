Nigerian Stock Exchange Releases 2018 Sustainability Report​​

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (“The Exchange or NSE) is pleased to announce that it has released its 2018 Sustainability Report titled, “Growth, Innovation and Value Creation”. The report, which is the fifth edition, showcases the Exchange’s sustainability progress along the four pillars of Marketplace, Workplace, Environment and Community.
The report is a detailed and transparent compilation of the progress on the NSE’s sustainability commitments and targets which were developed when the NSE commenced its sustainability journey with the launch of its Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (CSR) strategy in 2013. It also provides an update on the NSE’s activities which contribute towards the attainment of the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) leveraging partnerships with stakeholders across its ecosystem.
Highlights from the report:
- Collaborated with the Ministry of Finance, Nigeria to launch N10.69 billion Federal Government Green Bond,
- Retained ISO 27001 certification
- Leveraged Artificial Intelligence( X-Bot) to increase access to market information
- Zero incidents of corruption
- Upscaled waste management and recycling to support circular economy through partnership with Recyclepoints
- Sustained the provision of quality education to 300 internally displaced children at the Maisandari Alamderi School donated by the Exchange
- Impacted 42,480 students on financial literacy
- Raised N28.5million towards the fight against cancer
- Received two awards:
- 2018 Award for CSR in Education from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry
- 2018 Award for Best Use of Technology for Efficiency from Nigeria Technology Innovation and Telecom Awards.
Commenting on the report, the Head of Corporate Communications, NSE, Mr. Olumide Orojimi, said that, “We hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards, leading the quest for the integration of the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) imperatives in the Nigerian capital market. For us, it is important to lead by demonstrating full disclosures while exploring innovative ways to help our ecosystem apply sustainable practices to advance their strategic agenda towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.
“This report spotlights the milestones we have achieved in imbibing sustainability into every unit of our business, fostering green financing, empowering our employees and positively impacting our community and environment. It also touches on key initiatives undertaken in the reporting year all in a bid to remain a good corporate citizen”, added Orojimi
The NSE 2018 Sustainability Report was written in accordance with the “core” option of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and complies with the minimum requirements of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Communication of Progress (COP).