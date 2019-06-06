Nigerian Stock Exchange Launches X-Academy e-Learning To Provide Quality And Affordable Learning Experience

In a bid to make quality learning accessible and affordable to individuals, corporations and institutions, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is pleased to announce the launch of its online learning platform, X-Academy e-learning, on Monday, June 3, 2019.
X-Academy e-learning is an innovative online learning platform that offers users ease of access to highly structured and comprehensible self-paced capital market and soft skills learning content, at their convenience. It provides a flexible, interactive and personalized learning that fits the user’s schedule beyond geographical location. The platform currently features some free courses and can be accessed on https://x-academy.nse.com.ng/ekp/home.html.
Commenting on the launch of X-Academy e-learning, Ms. Pai Gamde, Chief Human Resource Officer, NSE, expressed satisfaction at the continued success of X-Academy in providing financial education in Nigeria. “Since the launch of X-Academy in 2017, we have facilitated over 50 training programmes for over 2,000 individuals. With a carefully curated list of courses led by industry experts within and outside the capital market, X-Academy e-learning will make the training on offer at our brick and mortar X-Academy reach a much wider audience than ever before, thus increasing the number of users and making it more impactful”.
“The launch of X-Academy e-learning will redefine learning experiences, as users can now take control of their learning when and where they need it. This initiative will support our drive to building and sustaining financial literacy, by providing accessible, cost effective and high-quality learning to our ecosystem. The provision of X-Academy e-learning is surely a breakthrough for us at the Exchange, as we look to give our stakeholders the tools to achieve excellence”, Ms. Gamde added.
Also, speaking on the launch, Head of Technology Services at the NSE, Mr. Abolaji Oyebo said that, “X-Academy e-learning platform is a game changer in capacity building for the Nigerian capital market and the financial market in general. The platform was designed using the principle of eLearning as an experience, rather than an information source while incorporating new innovative technology that allows asynchronous learning with skill and certification tracking. I will like to commend the roles played by Phillips Consulting and Skillsoft, two of the leading global providers of high-quality, innovative outsourcing services as well as cloud-based learning and performance support resources, in the development of the e-learning platform”.