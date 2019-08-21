Nigerian Stock Exchange Collaborates With JP Morgan Chase On Derivatives

Consistent with its commitment to developing a thriving derivatives market in Nigeria, The Nigerian Stock Exchange is collaborating with JP Morgan Chase to facilitate in-depth capacity building programme on derivatives market. The collaboration with JP Morgan is expected to promote the development of derivatives in Nigeria by helping to bridge the knowledge gap on derivatives investments and trading strategies, through knowledge transfer.
The NSE believes that the introduction of derivatives will deepen the market, enhance liquidity and help mitigates against price, duration and other financial risks that may arise from sophisticated financial transactional activities.
The Exchange kicked off its derivatives project in 2015 following a market-wide feasibility study concluded in 2014 which pointed to prospects for product creation in the equity, debt, currency, energy and commodity markets.
Today, a team from JP Morgan Chase led by Leenart Sjoerd, Global Head of Corporate Bank & Head, CEEMEA, visited the Exchange and were honoured with a Closing Gong ceremony.