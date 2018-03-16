Nigerian Stock Exchange Celebrates Global Money Week To Further Promote Financial Literacy

The Nigerian Stock Exchange ("NSE" or "The Exchange") is pleased to announce that it commemorated the 2018 Global Money Week themed, Money Matters Matter, between Monday, March 12, 2018 and Friday, March 16, 2018, with a series of educational programs aimed at teaching children and youths about the importance of financial literacy.
The week-long event, organized in collaboration with Access Bank Plc and AIESEC Nigeria, included interactive sessions with the executive management of NSE, school outreach programmes in Lagos, Ibadan, Kano, Abuja, Onitsha and Port Harcourt, and excursions to the trading floor. The Exchange also joined other stock exchanges around the globe in the “Ring Around the World” initiative, using its Closing Gong ceremony to further draw attention to the importance of financial literacy among youths.
In his welcome remarks, Bola Adeeko, Head, Shared Services Division, NSE, noted that “As a sustainable Exchange championing Africa’s growth, NSE takes the issue of providing young people with the tools they need to make sound financial decisions very seriously. We are constantly implementing and supporting initiatives that encourage our youths to develop sustainable spending habits and to become financially savvy”.
“Since celebrating the Global Money Week in 2014, The Exchange has been able to reach over 12,507 students from 118 schools. This year alone, NSE impacted 5,337 students from over 25 secondary schools and institutions of higher learning, through various financial literacy programmes during the week".
“Other financial literacy initiatives we carry out include, school excursions to the Exchange, NSE Adopt-A- School initiative, school outreach programmes, and financial literacy workshops. Through these initiatives, we have been able to promote financial literacy among young Nigerians, by encouraging them to learn how good financial decisions can better their lives now and in the future, and ultimately grow the economy”, he added.
To end its series of financial literacy activities for the 2018 Global Money Week, the Exchange in collaboration with Bestman Games Limited and Ediye Limited, will hold a Monopoly Open Competition for children between the ages of seven (7) and fifteen (15). The competition, which is designed to help children learn and show their basic financial planning skills, will take place on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at Ediye Restaurant, 1, Fola Osibo Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
The Global Money Week is an annual global celebration, initiated by Child & Youth Finance International (CYFI), with local and regional events and activities aimed at inspiring children and youths to learn about money, saving, creating livelihoods, gaining employment and becoming entrepreneurs. It is also aimed at empowering the next generation to be confident, responsible and skilled economic citizens. This year’s theme highlights the need for children and youth, now more than ever, to be economically equipped and empowered to close inequality gaps and build a brighter future. Money Matters Matter, because children and youth need to receive the knowledge and develop skills necessary to make smart financial decisions, to lead a successful life.