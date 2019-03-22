Nigerian Stock Exchange Celebrates 2019 Global Money Week

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has concluded plans to celebrate this year’s Global Money Week across its offices nationwide. The week begins from Monday, March 25 and ends on Friday, March 29, 2019. The theme for this year’s celebration, ‘Learn. Save. Earn”, has been carefully selected to help children and youth learn about savings and explore investment opportunities so as to become better money managers and improve their overall quality of life.
The Global Money Week, a global movement to raise awareness of the importance of financial education and financial inclusion for children and youth is led by Child and Youth Finance International (CYFI), a non-profit organization based in Amsterdam.
Global Money Week is one of many intervention programmes of the Exchange to build a financially savvy generation of future leaders. The children and youths are an important component of planning our future as a nation and we must imbue them good financial skills that assure a secure and great future for them.
The week’s activities will include an interactive session with executive management of the Exchange, financial literacy fair, art exhibition, a tour of the NSE trading floor, school outreach programmes and a Closing Gong ceremony. For the past four years, NSE has directly reached over 30,000 students from over 70 primary, secondary and tertiary schools with an indirect impact on about 60,000 young people across its operating environment.