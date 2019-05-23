NGM Offers Trading In Ether Tracker From Vontobel - Starting Today, Vontobel Lists Ether Trackers At NGM Under The Short Name Track Ether VON

The tracker enables investors to participate in the Ether price performance without buying and storing Ether digitally. In addition, the tracker makes Ether a securitized financial instrument, which can be traded simply and transparently on the Swedish NGM Exchange.
”It is with great pleasure we list this Ether product from Vontobel. It is the first product on Ether on NGM and it has a big interest among investors. This listing further strengthens the crypto products offering at NGM.” says Tommy Fransson, Deputy CEO of NGM.
“The new Ether tracker will give investors a simple and transparent instrument of investing in Ether on NGM. Vontobel is once again demonstrating its capacity for innovation as one of Sweden’s leading providers of structured products,” said Roger Studer, Head of Vontobel Investment Banking.