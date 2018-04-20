NEX Launches NEX Giving Day

NEX, a financial technology company at the centre of global markets, announces its new charity day NEX Giving Day will be held on 7 June 2018. Events will take place at NEX offices in London, New York, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Stockholm.
NEX will be donating all its revenue for the day, approximately £2 million, to 43 charitable causes worldwide which were nominated by NEX employees.
The day will have two parts, commencing in the afternoon with charities based at NEX’s offices to showcase their work and engage with employees through themed activities. Following this will be an evening event where each charity, supported by their celebrity patrons, will make a short pitch to the audience to convince people to vote for their project to receive a significant additional donation. NEX and the participating charities will be joined by clients, vendors and market participants to celebrate the first NEX Giving Day and NEX’s wider CSR programme.
The charities participating in NEX Giving Day in London are:
- Missing People which provides a lifeline when someone disappears, they are dedicated to bringing missing children and adults back together with their families.
- Ovarian Cancer Action is dedicated to beating Ovarian cancer. The charity funds research in developing better treatments and screening tools, as well as raising awareness.
- Spinal Research & Rooprai Spinal Trust which funds medical research around the world to develop effective treatments for paralysis caused by spinal cord injury.
- West Ham United Foundation which provides local community support initiatives to tackle poverty and advance the education of children and young people.
- Blue Marine Foundation which seeks to maintain and restore healthy oceans through creating marine reserves and combatting overfishing.
- Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund which is committed to eradicating type 1 diabetes and its effect on people in the UK.
NEX has also chosen to support a headline cause for the day, which is Dean Stott’s Pan-American Highway Challenge. Stott is a former British Special Forces Soldier who has taken on a record-breaking attempt to cycle the Pan-American Highway in under 117 days and raise £1 million for eight charities that have come together to tackle the stigma which still exists around mental health.
Michael Spencer, Group CEO of NEX Group, said: “Since we launched the first Charity Day 26 years ago, this has always been the most important date in the calendar for us. It is the one day each year when all of our clients, suppliers and colleagues around the world come together, pooling their collective energy, passion and determination with one goal in mind: to give money to deserving causes. This day reflects our values and our culture. Its scale and impact over the years has exceeded even our greatest hopes, and hundreds of thousands of lives have been improved and saved because of the treatments, research and education which everyone’s generosity has funded. We are very excited about the new NEX Giving Day.”