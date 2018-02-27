NEX Expands Relationship With MKP Capital Management To Provide Full Spectrum Of Treasury And Margin Management Services - Services Utilised By MKP Capital Management Now Include ENSO Core’s Exposure Management Capabilities And triResolve Margin, The Market Leading Collateral Management Solution

NEX (NXG.L), a financial technology company at the centre of the global markets, announces today that it has expanded its agreement with MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. (“MKP”), a New York based hedge fund, to provide ENSO Core and its Exposure Management capabilities, as well as triResolve Margin, NEX’s web-based collateral management service.
ENSO Core’s Exposure Management tool will be enriched by over the counter (OTC) data directly from triResolve and triResolve Margin, NEX’s web-based portfolio reconciliation and collateral management service. This unique combination leverages the capabilities of two best in class NEX Optimisation services to create a consolidated view of exposure, margin and treasury activity across PB, cleared and OTC portfolios, facilitating next generation analytics and process efficiency.
NEX has historically serviced MKP with the triResolve portfolio reconciliation, Clientlink FX matching and NEX Regulatory Reporting services. By leveraging the full suite of services to include triResolve Margin and ENSO Core, the company can make more informed investment decisions and realise efficiencies across the trade lifecycle.
ENSO Core is NEX’s treasury, cash, counterparty and portfolio finance management service that caters to hedge funds and other buy side institutions. It has been recently awarded “Best Use of Emerging Technology” for its state of the art user interface framework and robust technology that enables managers to consume their data in an intuitive way.
triResolve Margin is the market leading collateral management service which has been adopted by over 110 firms globally. It utilises the triResolve portfolio reconciliation service to bring transparency and provide a truly automated margin call process.
Sean Perrotta, Partner and Head of Portfolio Finance & STIRT, MKP, said: “We are thrilled to further utilise the advanced suite of services offered by NEX and benefit from the company’s continued focus on new technology developments and innovation catered to the unique needs of the buy side. By bringing on ENSO Core and triResolve Margin, we are enabled to manage margin exceptions and overall cash flows in a workflow customisable to our specific investment needs.”
Ken Pigaga, CEO of NEX Optimisation, said: “NEX has seen a significant uptick in the adoption of its services that help clients manage the increase in margin call volume and complexity that new regulations have generated. The suite of services we are now providing to MKP showcases NEX’s broad range of capabilities available to the buy-side looking for customised workflows to make their processes more effective in this new regulatory era. We look forward to bringing those critical efficiencies to MKP’s treasury management function.”
ENSO A NEX Group business. ENSO operates within NEX Optimisation which helps clients simplify complexity and optimise resources. We are a leading hedge fund service provider offering clients the ability to use critical business insights to become more competitive while strengthening their broker relationships. Our suite of intuitive, data-driven tools enhances risk and operational transparency and improves transactional efficiency, allowing multi-prime hedge funds and asset managers to optimize structural and variable costs. For more information, go to ensofinancial.com
NEX offers customers better ways to execute trades and manage risk. Our products and services underpin the entire trade lifecycle pre-, during and post-execution. Our electronic trading platforms are industry standards. Customers use our lifecycle management and information services to optimise portfolios, control risk and reduce costs. We partner with emerging technology companies to bring greater efficiency, transparency and scale to the world’s capital markets. NEX is headquartered in London with offices worldwide. NEX. Empowering markets.
For more information, go to www.nex.com