New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority Confirms New Appointments To Executive Committee

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today confirmed two new appointments to its Executive Committee.
Rob Everett, Chief Executive of the FMA, said he was delighted to announce that Louise Nicholson had joined the executive team as Director of External Communications and Investor Capability, and that Scott McMurray has been appointed as Director of Strategy and Stakeholder Relations.
Ms Nicholson is an experienced communications professional who has worked in New Zealand, Australia and Asia.
Since 2014, she has worked in the corporate affairs team at ANZ Bank, most recently providing communications support to the New Zealand leadership team. Prior to that, Louise was a Partner at a local public affairs agency, where she ran their operations in New Zealand, then Asia.
A former journalist, Ms Nicholson has held public affairs roles in Sydney and worked as a government press secretary in Australia.
Rob Everett said, “I am confident that Louise will make a strong contribution to the team and be a really good fit for the FMA, leading an important strategic function for us. How the FMA communicates our objectives and our strategies for achieving them is critical to the work we do.”
Scott McMurray worked for the FMA between 2012 and 2014 as Manager of Government and Industry Relations and Acting Head of Stakeholder Management.
Following time overseas, he then worked for the Commission for Financial Capability as the manager of the review of retirement policies in 2016. Mr McMurray re-joined the FMA as the Manager of Government and Industry Relations in 2017.