New York Attorney General Letitia James Investigating Facebook For Possible Antitrust Violations

New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement confirming the bipartisan coalition she’s leading investigating social media giant Facebook for antitrust issues:
“Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers. I am proud to be leading a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in investigating whether Facebook has stifled competition and put users at risk. We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook’s actions may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices, or increased the price of advertising.”
Joining Attorney General James on the leadership team investigating Facebook are the attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and the District of Columbia. The investigation focuses on Facebook’s dominance in the industry and the potential anticompetitive conduct stemming from that dominance.