New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces Antitrust Investigation Into Google - Second Antitrust Investigation Announced Days After Investigation Into Facebook

New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement confirming the ongoing investigation into telecommunications giant Google for antitrust issues:
“Google’s control over nearly every aspect of our lives has placed the company at the center of our digital economy. But it doesn’t take a search engine to understand that unchecked corporate power shouldn’t eclipse consumers’ rights. That is why New York has joined this bipartisan investigation of Google to determine whether the company has achieved or maintained its dominance through anticompetitive conduct. As with the Facebook investigation we are leading, we will use every investigative tool at our disposal in the Google investigation to ensure the truth is exposed.”
The investigation being announced today will focus on Google’s dominance in the telecommunications and search engine industries, as well as the potential harm caused to consumers and the economy from any anticompetitive conduct. Joining Attorney General James in investigating Google are 49 attorneys general from around the nation, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is leading the investigation.
Last Friday, Attorney General James announced an investigation into Facebook for potentially anticompetitive conduct.