New Transactions Reporting Services (ARM) And Trade Reporting Services (APA) By The Athens Exchange

The Athens Exchange informs that following today's Decision 805/28.12.2017 of the HCMC Board, it is compliant with the requirements of the MiFID II Directive 2014/65 EC for the provision of data reporting services and in particular as:
- an approved reporting mechanism (ARM), and
- an approved publication arrangement (APA).
As a result, ATHEX is delighted to inform its clients that it is fully ready to provide transactions reporting services (ARM@ATHEX service) and trade reporting services (APA@ATHEX service) to its clients from EU Member States covering a wide number of products and the enhanced number of fields required by MiFIR. The new MiFIR requirements regarding reporting from Investment Firms will go live as of January 3rd 2018.
For the provision of the transactions service reporting ATHEX has already successfully connected to the UAT systems of NCAs in Greece, Cyprus and Romania with the participation of its clients.
For the provision of the trade reporting services ATHEX has already successfully connected in its test environment a wide network of data feed vendors that disseminate its feed.
For more information regarding the new services the interested Investment Firms can contact the following:
- arm@athexgroup.gr for Transactions Reporting services (ARM services)
- apa@athexgroup.gr for Trade Reporting services (APA services)