In May 2019, EEX admitted Falck Renewables Energy s.r.l. as a new trading participant on the power derivatives market and the derivatives market for emission allowances. ENERGO-PRO Trading JSC (Sofia) and ELMÜ-ÉMÁSZ Energiakereskedö Kft. (Budapest) were admitted to the power derivatives market. TRMEW OBROT SPOLKA AKCYJNA (Warsaw) has also been admitted to exchange trading for power derivatives and on the derivatives market for emission allowances. Powermart ApS has additionally been admitted to trading in futures and options on emission rights at EEX.
New Trading Participants At EEX In May 2019
Date 13/06/2019