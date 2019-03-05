In February 2019, EEX admitted BofA Securities Europe SA (Paris) as a new participant on the power derivatives market and the derivatives market for freight, emission allowances and agricultural products. Innovenergy S.R.L. (Rome) was also admitted as a participant on the power derivatives market. The participant Energy Financing Team AG (St. Gallen) was admitted on the emissions spot market. MFT Energy A/S (Aarhus) was additionally admitted to trade UK Financial Power Futures.
New Trading Participants At EEX In February 2019
Date 05/03/2019