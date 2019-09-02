In August 2019 EEX admitted Elpedison Power Generation Societe Anonyme (Greece) as a new trading participant on the power derivatives market and the spot market for emission allowances and Omegra Shipping PTE LTD (Singapore) to trading on the derivatives markets for freight. Hera Trading S.r.l. (Italy) has additionally been admitted to the spot market for emission rights (secondary market) and UniCredit Bank AG (Germany) has been admitted as trading participant on the power derivatives market and the spot market for emission rights (secondary market).
New Trading Participants At EEX In August 2019
Date 02/09/2019