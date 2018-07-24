New TAIFEX Chairman Takes Office

The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) Board Members elected Mr. Yu-Jer Sheu as the Chairman of the Board. Prior to joining TAIFEX, Mr. Sheu served as the Minister of the Ministry of Finance (MOF), Taiwan. With over 30 years’ dedication in the finance public sector, several positions Mr. Sheu previously held including Administrative Deputy Minister (MOF) and Director General of Taxation Agency (MOF). Mr. Sheu received his bachelor's and master’s degrees in Finance and Taxation from National Chengchi University in Taiwan, and as well, he acquired another master's degree in law from Harvard University in the United States.
During his inauguration, Mr. Sheu indicated the importance of the derivatives market in moderating price risk and enhancing capital efficiency. He is committed to leading TAIFEX to keep pace with the rapidly changing financial environment, to further meeting investors’ demand and to deepening TAIFEX’s linkages to international markets.