 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?


New Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index Used As The Underlying For DRIV ETF In The U.S.

Date 17/04/2018

Solactive is launching the Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index, an index tracking the performance of companies involved in the production of electric or hybrid vehicles and the development of self-driving technology. The index is based on ARTIS™, a proprietary algorithm-based screening tool developed by Solactive. ARTIS™ - acronym for Algorithmic Theme Identification System - makes use of systems such as natural language processing to select companies that have best exposure to specific themes. The Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index is licensed to Global X and is used as the basis for the Global X Auton-omous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV) listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

Autonomous driving and electric vehicles are beginning to revolutionize the transportation industry. An increasing number of long-established car companies have already started in-tegrating these disruptive technologies into their business models. Industry forecasts show that the market for electric vehicles and autonomous driving will accelerate in the upcoming years, supported by factors such as climate regulation, technological advancements, con-sumer preferences, and falling costs. As such, the transportation industry is expected to undergo significant disruption, creating growth opportunities for companies contributing to these innovations.

 

Timo Pfeiffer, Head of Research at Solactive, commented: “The Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index touches upon one of the world’s most powerful themes. Imagine a world with lower emissions, optimized traffic, and reduced car crashes. By teaming up with Global X, the Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index underpins an ETF designed to capture the ongoing changes in the transportation industry, and we are particularly excited given that it’s the first index developed using ARTIS™.”

The Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index is calculated as a net total return index and is published in USD. The index is composed of 75 index members. Constituents include elec-tric vehicle and autonomous driving manufacturers, component producers, suppliers of raw materials, and suppliers of technologies. Eligible companies must have a market capi-talization of at least USD 500 million. The index is weighted according to modified free-float market capitalization. The composition is readjusted semiannually.

For further information, please visit: www.solactive.com