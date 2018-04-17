New Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index Used As The Underlying For DRIV ETF In The U.S.

Solactive is launching the Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index, an index tracking the performance of companies involved in the production of electric or hybrid vehicles and the development of self-driving technology. The index is based on ARTIS™, a proprietary algorithm-based screening tool developed by Solactive. ARTIS™ - acronym for Algorithmic Theme Identification System - makes use of systems such as natural language processing to select companies that have best exposure to specific themes. The Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index is licensed to Global X and is used as the basis for the Global X Auton-omous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV) listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange.
Timo Pfeiffer, Head of Research at Solactive, commented: “The Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index touches upon one of the world’s most powerful themes. Imagine a world with lower emissions, optimized traffic, and reduced car crashes. By teaming up with Global X, the Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index underpins an ETF designed to capture the ongoing changes in the transportation industry, and we are particularly excited given that it’s the first index developed using ARTIS™.”
The Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index is calculated as a net total return index and is published in USD. The index is composed of 75 index members. Constituents include elec-tric vehicle and autonomous driving manufacturers, component producers, suppliers of raw materials, and suppliers of technologies. Eligible companies must have a market capi-talization of at least USD 500 million. The index is weighted according to modified free-float market capitalization. The composition is readjusted semiannually.
For further information, please visit: www.solactive.com