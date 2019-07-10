New President For CISI UAE National Advisory Council

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), the leading global professional body for securities, investment, wealth and financial planning, has announced the appointment of Peter Smith as the new president of its UAE National Advisory Council (NAC).
Taking over from Richard Stockdale, Chartered FCSI, who has presided over the UAE’s NAC since 2009, Peter will lead in overseeing the Council’s operations. With 25 years of regulatory experience, he will be responsible in supporting the NAC in carrying out advisory functions on national education and local continuing professional development (CPD) requirements within the CISI.
He is currently the Managing Director and Head of Strategy, Policy and Risk at DFSA (Dubai Financial Services Authority) and is a member of the Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority’s Capital Markets Advisory Council. Prior to joining the DFSA in 2012, he held a number of positions at the UK Financial Services Authority, most recently Head of the Investments Policy Department.
On his appointment, Mr. Smith said: “It is an honour to take on this role and I would like to extend my gratitude to Richard for a decade of excellent regional leadership. Building on a solid foundation of existing strategies and strong regional presence, I look forward to nurturing the development and growth of our presence. A primary focus will be driving the provision of CPD opportunities and social and networking events for CISI members, strengthening their competencies in a highly competitive environment.”
Commenting on Mr. Smith’s new leadership, Matthew Cowan, Regional Director at the CISI Middle East said: “Our membership base in the region has been growing at an exponential rate and Peter’s expertise will maintain that upward momentum. His rich network and deep understanding of the regulatory function will be integral to us in driving more partnerships and working with regulatory authorities. We look forward to strengthening CISI’s ongoing commitment to supporting financial professionals is the region. Our remit remains the same - upholding professionalism, integrity and ethics in the ever-changing landscape of the financial service profession.”