MIAX PEARL (the “Exchange”) filed for immediate effectiveness to implement an equity rights program pursuant to which units representing the right to acquire equity in the Exchange’s parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc. (“MIH”), would be issued to a participating Member in exchange for payment of an initial purchase price or the prepayment of certain ERP Exchange Fee and the achievement of certain volume thresholds on the Exchange over a 32-month period.
Participation in the program is open to all Members of the Exchange subject to their satisfaction of eligibility requirements. Participant Members must have executed the definitive documentation, satisfied the eligibility criteria required of program participants, and tendered the minimum cash investment or prepayment of fees by April 27, 2018, with a closing to occur on April 30, 2018. The Exchange will initiate the measurement period for the volume thresholds on May 1, 2018.
See MIAX PEARL Regulatory Circular 2018-14 for additional information.
New Equity Rights Program In MIAX PEARL
Date 06/04/2018
