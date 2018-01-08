New Access Point In Frankfurt - SIX Swiss Exchange Offers Participants In Germany A Local, Cost-Efficient Connectivity Option

With today's operational start-up of the Frankfurt Access Point, trading participants in Germany have the opportunity to improve their connection to SIX Swiss Exchange. Compared to a conventional connection, the new Access Point service enables participants to benefit from optimized costs, reduced complexity and better latency.
Responding to customer needs
With the launch of the Access Point in Frankfurt, the Swiss stock exchange is responding to customer feedback it received in a satisfaction survey. Chris Landis, Division CEO SIX Swiss Exchange, observes: "Our endeavours have been focused on customers' needs for many years, and we have been able to increase liquidity and strengthen our position in the market as a result. That is why we are all the more pleased that the launch of the Frankfurt Access Point will enable us to offer existing and prospective trading participants of the Swiss exchange a cost-efficient option to connect to the reference market for Swiss securities."
Suitable for all common business models
The additional connectivity option via the Access Point offers participants increased when choosing a suitable connection[PDF]. A participant's business model represents a key criterion for selecting a connectivity type. The Access Point is a connectivity that is suitable for all common business models. This makes the service attractive to trading participants who are interested in a direct or indirect membership.
Benefit from economies of scale in just five days
The Access Point in Frankfurt has two points of presence (PoP) in the data centers of Equinix, a long-standing partner of SIX Swiss Exchange. "The operational start-up of the Access Point is a further key milestone in the collaboration between SIX Swiss Exchange and Equinix," says Donald Badoux, Managing Director of Equinix in Germany. "Our data centers in Frankfurt offer a neutral and secure meeting point for the global financial industry. We are pleased that our customers can now also benefit from direct connections to SIX Swiss Exchange and the corresponding benefits with regard to latency, complexity and costs."
Should a trading participant in Frankfurt wish to connect directly to SIX Swiss Exchange, it can place its trading systems into one of the two data centers. A connection to the Frankfurt Access Point can be established in five days under ideal circumstances.
You can find further information on the SIX Swiss Exchange website connectivity options and the benefits that you enjoy as a trading participant[PDF] of SIX Swiss Exchange.