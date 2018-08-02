Net Of Non-Jordanian Investment At Amman Stock Exchange Increased By JD30 Million

The total value of shares that were bought by non-Jordanian investors at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) in July 2018 was JD39.9 million, representing 37.9% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD9.9 million. As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments in July 2018 showed an increase by JD30 million, compared with an increase by JD13 million during the same month of 2017.
The total value of shares that were bought by non-Jordanian investors since the beginning of the year until the end of July 2018 was JD259.4 million, representing 29.3% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD243.1 million. As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments showed an increase of JD16.3 million, compared to a decrease by JD344.7 million for the same period of 2017.
Arab investors purchases since the beginning of the year until the end of July 2018 were JD99.5 million, or 38.4% of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab purchases amounted to JD159.8 million, constituting 61.6% of the total purchases. Arab investors sales amounted to JD105.1 million, 43.2% of non-Jordanians total sales, while the value of non-Arab sales amounted to JD138 million, representing 56.8% of the total sales by non-Jordanians.
Non-Jordanian investors' ownership in companies listed at the ASE by end of July 2018 represented 49% of the total market value, 35.5% for Arab investors and 13.5% for non-Arab investors. At the sector level, the non-Jordanian ownership in the financial sector was 54.5%, in the services sector was 18.8%, and in the industrial sector was 52.9%.