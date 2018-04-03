Net Of Non-Jordanian Investment At Amman Stock Exchange Increased By JD1.6 Million

The total value of shares that were bought by non-Jordanian investors at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) in March 2018 was 22.6 million, representing 17.2% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD21.0 million. As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments in March 2018 showed an increase by JD1.6 million, compared with a decrease by JD7.7 million during the same month of 2017.
The total value of shares that were bought by non-Jordanian investors since the beginning of the year until the end of March 2018 was JD79.1 million, representing 20.6% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD84.3 million. As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments showed a decrease of JD5.1 million, compared to a decrease by JD403.7 million for the same period of 2017.
Arab investors purchases since the beginning of the year until the end of March 2018 were 37.3 million, or 47.1% of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab purchases amounted to JD41.9 million, constituting 52.9% of the total purchases. Arab investors sales amounted to JD60.5 million, 71.8% of non-Jordanians total sales, while the value of non-Arab sales amounted to JD23.8 million, representing 28.2% of the total sales by non-Jordanians.
Non-Jordanian investors' ownership in companies listed at the ASE by end of March 2018 represented 47.9% of the total market value, 35.5% for Arab investors and 12.4% for non-Arab investors. At the sector level, the non-Jordanian ownership in the financial sector was 53.5%, in the services sector was 19.2%, and in the industrial sector was 52.6%.