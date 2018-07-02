National Stock Exchange Of India (NSE) Signs Post-Trade Technology And Strategic Partnership Agreement With Nasdaq

- NSE to leverage Nasdaq’s clearing, risk management and settlement technology for post-trade capabilities
- Partnership agreement will allow exploration of mutual business opportunities, innovative solutions and provide Nasdaq access to NSEIT’s technology capabilities
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Nasdaq have officially signed an agreement for Nasdaq to deliver a customized real-time clearing, risk management and settlement technology to one of the world’s largest stock exchanges. In addition to the post-trade agreement, Nasdaq has also signed an agreement with NSEIT to utilize NSEIT’s capability in implementations and project augmentation globally. Further, the two exchanges signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore business opportunities across listings, corporate and market services and data and innovations in products, processes and technology.
The new post-trade technology will replace NSE’s current clearing and settlement system operated by the National Securities Clearing Corporation Limited (NSCCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE. The technology will provide a state-of-the-art architecture utilizing the Nasdaq Financial Framework, which will enable all asset classes to be cleared and settled in one system. These changes will increase efficiency, effectiveness of the market, supported by a modern, flexible and efficient technology that reduces risks in the post-trade area alongside international best practices and standards.
“The continuously evolving market needs for products and effective risk management, require us to continue to evolve our delivery models,” said Vikram Limaye, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NSE. “NSE has always been a leader in technology solutions. NSCCL’s tie-up with Nasdaq will provide us the right platform and technology backbone to effectively synergize post–trade delivery capabilities. The adoption of this new technology platform customized for our needs will also allow NSCCL to stay nimble and manage the evolving ecosystem far more efficiently. Further, I am confident that the broad based strategic partnership agreement with Nasdaq will take the relationship between the two exchange groups to the next level and would benefit capital markets in both the countries.”
"This new partnership with NSE marks a major milestone for Nasdaq in providing a suite of real-time post-trade technologies to one of the largest clearing houses in the world,” said Adena Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq. “We will use this new partnership to bring Nasdaq’s premium market technology, the Nasdaq Financial Framework, to the Indian capital market and to explore new opportunities for collaboration across each other’s businesses. Additionally, we look forward to our partnership with NSEIT to work together to expand our technology delivery capabilities.”
Nasdaq’s market infrastructure technologies, including trading, real-time risk, index, clearing, CSD and market surveillance systems, are operated in more than 100 marketplaces, regulators, clearinghouses and central securities depositories across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and the Caribbean.
NSE’s trading, clearing and surveillance systems have been in-house developed and have provided best in class systems for the Indian market in line with global standards. NSE is committed to continuing to invest in best in class, innovative technology solutions for the Indian capital markets.