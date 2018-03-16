Nasdaq Welcomes Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS) To The Nasdaq Stock Market

Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZS), a leader in cloud security, visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering of its common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market.
Zscaler was incorporated in 2007, during the early stages of cloud adoption and enterprise mobility. With applications moving to the cloud and users connecting on mobile devices, founder Jay Chaudhry could see that security based on the corporate network would become increasingly irrelevant as users no longer needed to be on the network to get their jobs done. The Company pioneered a security cloud that represents a fundamental shift in the architectural design and approach to network security. The Zscaler multi-tenant architecture is distributed across more than 100 data centers globally, and the Company secures users in 185 countries. Because Zscaler security is delivered as a service from the cloud, it reduces the need for traditional security appliances, which are expensive and difficult to maintain.
“In the cloud-first world, network security becomes increasingly irrelevant,” said Jay Chaudhry, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Zscaler. “The goal is to securely connect the right user to the right application on any public or private network; this couldn’t be done with retrofitted legacy approaches, so we built a global security platform from scratch, 100 percent in the cloud. We are excited today to announce our listing on Nasdaq, an exchange that embodies innovation, which will further our mission to help organizations transform to the cloud so they can benefit from its scale and agility, securely.”
“With rapid cloud adoption, traditional perimeter security approaches are no longer sufficient. Zscaler enables organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for cloud enablement and the mobile workforce,” said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “Zscaler redefines enterprise security and we are excited to welcome the company to Nasdaq, joining many of the world’s technology leaders.”