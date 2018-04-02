Nasdaq To Hold First Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Call

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) has scheduled its First Quarter 2018 financial results announcement.
WHO: Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
WHAT: Review Nasdaq’s First Quarter 2018 financial results
WHEN: Wednesday April 25, 2018
Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern
Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks via the following telephone numbers using conference ID 9877537:
866-302-4765 (U.S.)
419-386-0006 (International)
All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/. An audio replay of the conference will be available after the call on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (International); Conference ID: 9877537
Note: The press release for the First Quarter 2018 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday April 25, 2018 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.