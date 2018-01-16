Nasdaq To Deliver Market Technology To Bolsa De Valores De Panamá - The Exchange’s New Trading Engine Will Be Running On The Nasdaq Financial Framework

Nasdaq Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) and Bolsa de Valores de Panamá (BVP) have signed an agreement for Nasdaq to deliver matching engine technology via the Nasdaq Financial Framework architecture to Panama’s national stock exchange. BVP will replace its current technology with a new platform that will allow them to meet their strategic growth plans and leverage the modular functionality of the Nasdaq Financial Framework to offer additional services to their members and clients.
“Replacing our existing trading software to Nasdaq’s technology is a key component in achieving our strategic goals, our continuing efforts of the regional integration of the exchanges and position our Exchange as the hub for capital markets in the region,” said Olga Cantillo, Chief Executive Officer, Bolsa de Valores de Panamá.
“Panama is one of Latin America’s important growth markets and is clearly committed to creating a liquid, highly sought after ecosystem,” said Carlos Patino, Head of Latin America, Market Technology, Nasdaq. “By leveraging Nasdaq’s next generation technology to run their exchange, BVP will have numerous opportunities to scale their business, expand their offerings and solidify their position as an integral driver of future growth in the region.”
Nasdaq’s market infrastructure technologies, including trading, real-time risk, index, clearing, CSD and market surveillance systems are operated in more than 100 marketplaces, regulators, clearinghouses and central securities depositories across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and the Caribbean.