Nasdaq To Acquire The Center For Board Excellence

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today its acquisition of the Center for Board Excellence (CBE), a privately-held provider of corporate governance and compliance solutions for boards of directors, CEOs, corporate secretaries, and general counsels. Nasdaq plans to combine CBE with its Nasdaq Governance Solutions business, which operates award-winning1 board portal and collaboration technology solutions. The combination establishes a leading provider of technology, research and insights, and consultative services designed to advance governance excellence and collaboration at public, private, and nonprofit organizations worldwide.
“CBE will allow Nasdaq to expand our reach within the boardroom, where we serve as a strategic governance partner to the thousands of directors, leadership teams, and governance professionals who rely on Nasdaq’s technology and insights to elevate their governance,” said Michael Bartels, President, Nasdaq Governance Solutions. “With CBE, our enhanced offering will help streamline collaboration and the assessment process at public, private, and nonprofit companies that seek corporate governance excellence.”
Founded in 2010, CBE’s portfolio of solutions include: board and committee assessments; director peer assessments; CEO and management evaluations; and directors’ & officers’ questionnaires, and other compliance questionnaires. Since 2017, Nasdaq Governance Solutions has partnered with CBE to solve a wide range of corporate governance needs in the public, private, and not-for-profit business environments.
“A commitment to corporate governance and board excellence is a vision CBE shares with Nasdaq and our clients,” said Byron Loflin, Founder and CEO of CBE. “CBE is delighted to join the Nasdaq team in our united mission to deliver the best and most innovative governance solutions available to board leaders today.”
CBE will remain focused on delivering board excellence products through its EnGaugeTM platform that includes the premier board performance and CEO evaluation process, and the standard in digital director and officer questionnaires and disclosure solutions.
Nasdaq Governance Solutions helps public, private, and non-profit organizations reimagine how to manage corporate governance practices. Our board portal technologies, Nasdaq Boardvantage® and Directors Desk, are designed with an intuitive interface and robust security features to streamline meeting processes, accelerate decision-making and meet the critical needs of boards, committees, and leadership teams. In addition, today’s governance leaders have access to the Nasdaq Center for Corporate Governance, a global information and research hub to accelerate the understanding of emerging corporate governance and sustainable business trends. Working together, the Governance Center and CBE will provide global macro and micro corporate governance insights and innovation.