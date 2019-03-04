 Skip to main Content
Nasdaq Raises Offer Price For Oslo Børs VPS

Date 04/03/2019

Nasdaq raises offer price to NOK 158, reduces minimum acceptance condition, extends acceptance period and Drop-dead Date and reaffirms its commitment to its six-point program for the development and enhancement of Oslo Børs VPS and the Norwegian capital market.

The press release from Euronext is enclosed.

Vedlegg