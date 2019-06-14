NASDAQ OMX Iceland: Semi Annual Review Of OMXI10 Index

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announces today the results of the semi-annual review of Nasdaq Iceland’s new leading index OMX Iceland 10, (NASDAQ OMX Iceland: OMXI10), which will become effective at the market open on July 1, 2019. Vatryggingafelag Islands hf.'s (VIS) and Sjova-Almennar tryggingar hf. (SJOVA) are new constituents.
The new OMX Iceland 10 Index constituents effective July 1, 2019 are:
- Eik fasteignafélag hf. (EIK)
- Festi hf. (FESTI)
- Hagar hf. (HAGA)
- Icelandair Group hf. (ICEAIR)
- Marel hf. (MAREL)
- Reginn hf. (REGINN)
- Reitir fasteignafélag hf. (REITIR)
- Síminn hf. (SIMINN)
- Sjova-Almennar tryggingar hf. (SJOVA)
- Vatryggingafelag Islands hf.'s (VIS)
The OMX Iceland 10 Index is Nasdaq Iceland’s leading index and consists of the ten most liquid shares on the Exchange. The weight of the shares is based on the free float adjusted market value, which means that only the part of the share capital that is considered available for trading is included in the index.