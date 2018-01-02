Nasdaq Nordic Annual Trading Statistics 2017

Nasdaq Nordic today publishes annual trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the trade statistics for 2017:
- The share trading increased by 8.6 % to a daily average of 3.126bn EUR, compared to 2.877bn EUR in 2016.
- The average number of trades per business day increased by 15.4 % to 527,966 as compared to 457,627 in 2016.
- Derivatives trading decreased by 6.6 % to a daily average of 424,307 contracts, compared with 454,399 contracts in 2016.
- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 34.3 % to a daily average of 28.8m EUR compared to 43.9m EUR in 2016.
- 1184 companies listed at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltics markets during 2017 (374 at Nasdaq Nordic main market and 81 at First North) compared to 974 in 2016.
- Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock during 2017, followed by Hennes & Mauritz AB, HM.
- Deutsche Bank was the most active member during 2017, followed by Morgan Stanley.
- Nasdaq Nordic’s share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to 67.5 %, compared to 62.5 % in 20165.
- Nasdaq Nordic’s average time at EBBO6 (European Best Bid and Offer) during 2017 was:
- For OMXC20 companies 96.9 %
- For OMXH25 companies 96.0 %
- For OMXS30 companies 98.1 %
1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm
2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius
3) ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki.
4) Includes switches from First North.
5) Source: Thomson Reuters. Included are main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares.
6) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.