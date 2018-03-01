Nasdaq Nordic And Baltic Trading Statistics February 2018

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for February 2018:
- The share trading increased by 12.5% to a daily average of 3.703bn EUR, compared to 3.292bn EUR in February 2017. Compared to the previous month, January 2018, the daily average increased by 12.6%.
- Cleared derivatives volume increased by 9.1% to a daily average of 473,500 contracts, compared with 434,132 contracts in February 2017.
- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 47.7% to a daily average of 44.2m EUR compared to 29.9m EUR in February 2017.
- Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Nokia Oyj.
- Deutsche Bank AG was the most active member during the past month, followed by Morgan Stanley Int. plc.
- Nasdaq Nordic’s share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 68.3%, compared to 71.3% previous month4.
- The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:
- For OMXC20 companies 2.4 larger
- For OMXH25 companies 2.6 larger
- For OMXS30 companies 2.3 larger
- Nasdaq Nordic’s average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:
- For OMXC20 companies 95.3%
- For OMXH25 companies 93.5%
- For OMXS30 companies 95.1%
1. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm
2. Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.
3. ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki.
4. Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: Thomson Reuters.
5. EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.