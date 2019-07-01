Nasdaq Nordic And Baltic Markets: Trading Statistics June 2019

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for June 2019:
The share trading decreased by 10.7% to a daily average of 2.880bn EUR, compared to 3.224bn EUR in June 2018. Compared to the previous month, May 2019, the daily average increased by 4.3%.
- Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 5.1% to a daily average of 431,227 contracts, compared with 454,554 contracts in June 2018.
- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 45.9% to a daily average of 44.8m EUR compared to 30.7m EUR in June 2018.
- Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Nokia Oyj.
- Morgan Stanley was the most active member during the past month, followed by Deutsche Bank.
- Nasdaq Nordic’s share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to 72.0%, compared to 69.8% previous month4.
The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:
- For OMXC25 companies 2.9 larger
- For OMXH25 companies 2.2 larger
- For OMXS30 companies 2.1 larger
Nasdaq Nordic’s average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:
- For OMXC25 companies 96.0%
- For OMXH25 companies 92.1%
- For OMXS30 companies 93.5%
- Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.
- Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.
- ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki.
- Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: Thomson Reuters.
- EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.