Nasdaq Nordic And Baltic Markets Trading Statistics June 2018

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for June 2018:
- The share trading decreased by 4.9% to a daily average of 3.226bn EUR, compared to 3.393bn EUR in June 2017.
Compared to the previous month, May 2018, the daily average decreased by 3.5%.
- Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 0.4% to a daily average of 451,943 contracts, compared with 453,577 contracts in June 2017.
- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 18.9% to a daily average of 30.8m EUR compared to 25.9m EUR in June 2017.
- Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Epiroc AB.
- Morgan Stanley Int. Plc was the most active member during the past month, followed by Deutsche Bank AG.
- Nasdaq Nordic’s share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 66.1%, compared to 66.9% previous month4.
The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:
- For OMXC25 companies 2.2 larger
- For OMXH25 companies 2.1 larger
- For OMXS30 companies 1.8 larger
Nasdaq Nordic’s average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:
- For OMXC25 companies 95.1%
- For OMXH25 companies 92.9%
- For OMXS30 companies 93.1%
- Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.
- Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.
- ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki.
- Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: Thomson Reuters.
- EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.