Nasdaq Nordic And Baltic Markets Trading Statistics June 2018

Date 02/07/2018

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for June 2018:

  • The share trading decreased by 4.9% to a daily average of 3.226bn EUR, compared to 3.393bn EUR in June 2017.
    Compared to the previous month, May 2018, the daily average decreased by 3.5%.
  • Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 0.4% to a daily average of 451,943 contracts, compared with 453,577 contracts in June 2017.
  • ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 18.9% to a daily average of 30.8m EUR compared to 25.9m EUR in June 2017.
  • Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Epiroc AB.
  • Morgan Stanley Int. Plc was the most active member during the past month, followed by Deutsche Bank AG.
  • Nasdaq Nordic’s share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 66.1%, compared to 66.9% previous month4.

The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic  than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:

  • For OMXC25 companies 2.2 larger
  • For OMXH25 companies 2.1 larger
  • For OMXS30 companies 1.8 larger

Nasdaq Nordic’s average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

  • For OMXC25 companies 95.1%
  • For OMXH25 companies 92.9%
  • For OMXS30 companies 93.1%

    

  1. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.
  2. Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.
  3. ETF  trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki.
  4. Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: Thomson Reuters.
  5. EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.

 