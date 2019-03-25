Nasdaq, Inc. Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering

Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that it plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, Euro-denominated senior notes (the “Offering”). The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to refinance indebtedness and for other general corporate purposes.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Merrill Lynch International, Mizuho International plc and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) will act as joint book-running managers for the Offering. HSBC Bank plc, ICBC Standard Bank Plc, Nordea Bank Abp, The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited are acting as co-managers for the Offering.
The Offering will be made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, previously filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Before investing, you should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, as well as other documents the Company has filed with the SEC, for a more complete understanding of the Company and the Offering. These documents are available for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, copies may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities plc at 25 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London E14 5JP, United Kingdom, Facsimile: +44 20 3493 0682, Attention: Head of Debt Syndicate and Head of EMEA Debt Capital Markets Group; Merrill Lynch International, 2 King Edward Street, London EC1A 1HQ, United Kingdom, Telephone: 1-800-294-1322, Facsimile: +44 (0)20 7995 0048, Attention: Syndicate Desk; Mizuho International plc, 30 Old Bailey, London EC4M 7AU, United Kingdom, Attention: Legal Department; Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8, 106 40, Stockholm, Sweden.