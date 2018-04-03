Nasdaq Hosted 2nd Nasdaq International Designation Virtual Investor Conference

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced the conclusion of its Nasdaq International Designation Virtual Investor Conference on March 21, 2018. In collaboration with BNY Mellon Depositary Receipts, Nasdaq welcomed select BNY Mellon Level I ADR Issuers from Australia and New Zealand to present their current state of business to a broad audience, including potential investors. The Conference also provided individual and institutional investors an opportunity to engage with CEOs, CFOs, and IROs from a wide range of sectors globally.
The presentation content is available at links below. Presenting companies include:
Full Conference
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/orbxhauh
Spark New Zealand Ltd.
(NZX:SPK), (OTC:SPKKY)
Simon Moutter – Managing Director
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/o6ydvbf3
St. Barbara Ltd. – Australia
(ASX:SBM), (OTC:STBMY)
Bob Vassie – Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/q7332goe
CSL Limited – Australia
(ASX:CSL), (OTC:CSLLY)
David Lamont – Chief Financial Officer
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ncgcerb2
Lynas Corporation Ltd. – Australia
(ASX:LYC), (OTC:LYSDY)
Amanda Lacaze – Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/877wmvak
Chorus Ltd.
(NSX:CNU), (OTC:CHRYY)
Kate McKenzie – Chief Executive Officer
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/o9t5s5d3
Northern Star Resources Limited - Australia
(ASX:NST), (OTC:NESRF)
Bill Beament – Executive Chairman
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/tknhejhh
Starpharma Holdings – Australia
(ASX:SPL), (OTC:SPHRY)
Dr. Jackie Fairley – Chief Executive Officer and President
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qdcoump5
Nasdaq International is a designation. The companies are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, and are not subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on an exchange. The U.S. shares will continue to trade on the OTC.