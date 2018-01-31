Nasdaq Files Form 8-K With Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter Of 2017 And Fiscal Year 2017 And Announcement Of Quarterly Dividend

On January 31, 2018, Nasdaq filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission attaching press releases announcing the (i) financial results for the fourth quarter of 2017 and full year results and (ii) declaration of a quarterly dividend. The Form 8-K can be accessed on Nasdaq's website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/sec.cfm and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.
