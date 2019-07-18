 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

Nasdaq Dubai Welcomes Listings By DP World Of A USD One Billion Sukuk And A USD 300 Million Bond

Date 18/07/2019

Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the listing today of a one billion US dollar Sukuk and a 300 million US dollar conventional bond issued by global trade enabler DP World.

DP World is the largest UAE debt issuer by value on the region’s international exchange, with Sukuk and conventional bond listings now totalling 8.09 billion US dollars.

The 300 million US dollar conventional bond that listed today was a tap issuance on a one billion US dollar bond that DP World issued in September 2018.

DP World operates a geographically diverse network of trade enabling businesses including ports and terminals, industrial parks, logistics and economic zones, maritime services and marinas.

DP World’s latest one billion US dollar Sukuk underlines Dubai’s role as one of the largest global centres for Sukuk listings by value, with a current total of 62.35 billion US dollars.

 