Nasdaq Dubai Welcomes Listing Of USD 1 Billion Sukuk By Emirate Of Sharjah

Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the listing today of a one billion US dollar Sukuk issued by the Emirate of Sharjah. It is the first sovereign Sukuk to be issued in the GCC in 2018, as well as the Emirate of Sharjah’s third and largest Sukuk listing on the exchange.
The 10-year Sukuk follows previous Sukuk listings by the Emirate on Nasdaq Dubai of 750 million US dollars and 500 million US dollars in 2014 and 2016 respectively.
The latest listing raises the total value of Sukuk listed in Dubai to 56.465 billion US dollars, the largest amount of any listing centre in the world. A total of 18.75 billion US dollars, amounting to 35% of Nasdaq Dubai’s Sukuk listings, is from sovereign issuers.
Nasdaq Dubai provides the Emirate of Sharjah and its other issuers with a first class listing infrastructure as well as close links to investors in the region and around the world.