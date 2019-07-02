Nasdaq Dubai And Samruk-Kazyna Sign MoU To Promote Investor Awareness Of Kazakhstan Companies And Explore Market Access

Nasdaq Dubai and Samruk-Kazyna JSC today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote international awareness of investment opportunities in Kazakhstan and explore market access.
Samruk-Kazyna JSC, Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund, and Nasdaq Dubai, the region’s international financial exchange, will also work together to promote Islamic capital markets products and solutions and enhance the financial markets overall in both countries.
Hamed Ali, Chief Executive of Nasdaq Dubai, said: “Building on the close ties between our two nations, Nasdaq Dubai is ready to provide its knowhow and infrastructure to facilitate further investment by private and public entity investors into Kazakh businesses operating in a range of industries. Kazakhstan’s many thriving and dynamic companies make the country one of the most attractive destinations for investors in our region and globally.”
Kanat Alpysbayev, Managing Director on Logistics and International Cooperation of Samruk-Kazyna JSC said: “Located at the crossroads of the East and West, Samruk-Kazyna welcomes foreign investors and today’s MOU’s signing is a testament to our commitment to developing and strengthening ties with other countries and organizations.”
The MoU signing followed a roundtable held by Samruk-Kazyna and several of its largest companies at Nasdaq Dubai in May 2019. The roundtable was attended by leading UAE and regional public and private sector investors.
Mr. Ali and a team from Nasdaq Dubai are visiting Nur-Sultan on the occasion of the first anniversary of the opening of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).