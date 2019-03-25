Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Teams With OptionsPlay To Bring Options Insights To Investors - OptionsPlay Will Integrate Directly Into The Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Research Platform

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) Dorsey Wright, an investment advisory, research and model portfolio business, announces it is integrating OptionsPlay, an options analysis suite for investors and traders, into its Global Research Platform. The integration will enable users of the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Research Platform to seamlessly access options strategies on Nasdaq Dorsey Wright research and portfolios.
OptionsPlay provides analytics that enable users of varying experience levels to visualize options data and generate investment insights. It is now available to all users of the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Research Platform, who will now be able to access educational materials and strategic insights based on the options market.
Nasdaq Dorsey Wright and OptionsPlay are working to increase volumes in the number of advisors who use options. The OptionsPlay integration into the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Research Platform accelerates access to intuitive tools for advisors who cannot currently integrate options data into their strategies. It also educates advisors on the potential benefits of using options for clients’ portfolios.
OptionsPlay monitors equity and options positions for optimizations and can alert an advisor when there are option opportunities on their holdings. It is designed to ease an advisor’s experience with sourcing ideas from the traditional and complicated options chain and is able to scale to support hundreds of thousands of portfolios. Its integration with Nasdaq Dorsey Wright creates a single unique user experience that will further increase the advisor community’s ability to tap into this rich data for opportunities.
“The options markets provide opportunities to generate income and mitigate portfolio risk but have traditionally remained opaque to a large segment of the advisor community,” said Tony Zhang, Chief Strategist at OptionsPlay. “Integrating with Nasdaq Dorsey Wright’s Research Platform helps make options more accessible for a significant number of advisors.”
“Advisors are expanding their reach for sources of income, information and insights to serve their clients, and options can be an important key to that expanded capability,” said Jay Gragnani, Head of Research and Client Engagement at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. “Our collaboration with OptionsPlay is instrumental in making options more accessible to the investing public as well as expanding our research offering to our clients.”
