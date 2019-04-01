Nasdaq Completes Sale Of BWise® To SAI Global

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the successful completion of the sale of its BWise® enterprise governance, risk and compliance software platform to SAI Global, a recognized leader of integrated risk management solutions.
As previously announced, this transaction is a result of Nasdaq’s renewed corporate strategy to maximize the company’s technology and analytics capabilities, while also investing to enhance its leading marketplaces and the capital market clients it serves. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Nasdaq remains dedicated to providing corporate clients with successful access to the capital markets, accompanied by strategic C-Suite and board solutions that provide investor relations intelligence and governance insights and collaboration.