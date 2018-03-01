Nasdaq Announces The Board Of Directors Of Its Canadian Exchange

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today announced the full slate of directors of Nasdaq CXC Limited (“Nasdaq Canada”):
- Dan Kessous, CEO, Director
- Michael Foulkes, Chairman, Independent Director
- Tal Cohen, Director
- Gerald Throop, Independent Director
- Mary Anne Wiley, Independent Director
- Thomas A. Wittman, Director
"We are incredibly fortunate to have such a skilled group of financial services professionals bring a diverse mix of capital markets and equities expertise to the Nasdaq Canada board,” said Dan Kessous, Vice President of North American Equities, Nasdaq and CEO, Nasdaq Canada. “We remain committed to providing our market participants in Canada with cost-effective and client-driven solutions that leverage Nasdaq’s award-winning exchange technology.”
Dan Kessous, in his current role, oversees Nasdaq’s three Canadian markets for trading TSX and TSX-Venture listed securities: Nasdaq CXC, Nasdaq CX2 and Nasdaq CXD. Prior to joining Nasdaq, Mr. Kessous held several senior leadership positions at Chi-X Canada ATS Ltd. including Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer. He held several software development positions at Thomson Reuters and Effix S.A. earlier in his career.
Michael Foulkes is Chairman of Nasdaq Canada and is a former Executive Vice President of the TD Bank Group. During 30 years with TD, he held various senior executive positions including Chief Information Officer, Executive Vice President Group Operations and Technology, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking and prior to his retirement, President & Chief Executive Officer, TD Waterhouse UK. Mr. Foulkes is a Director of First Nations Bank of Canada.
Tal Cohen is Senior Vice President, North American Equities, Nasdaq. Mr. Cohen previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Chi‐X Global Holdings, LLC and Chi-X Americas. He has also held several senior leadership positions at Instinet, American Express and Arthur Andersen during his career. Mr. Cohen previously served as a Director on the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) Board and as a Director on the Canadian Depository for Securities (CDS) Board.
Gerald Throop has over 25 years of experience in senior capital markets roles in Canada. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and Head of Global Equities for National Bank, where he was responsible for bank's research, secondary trading and primary distribution of equity securities. Prior to joining National Bank, Mr. Throop served as President at Blackmont Capital Inc., Executive Vice President and Head of Equities at Merrill Lynch Canada, and Partner and Head of Communications and Media Investment Banking at Gordon Capital. He has previously served as Director of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Mary Anne Wiley has over 20 years of experience in the ETF, capital markets, and asset management industries, and has held a variety of senior leadership roles with two of the world’s largest global asset management firms. Most recently, Ms. Wiley was Managing Director and Head of iShares Canada at BlackRock. Prior to that, she was Head of Distribution for iShares Canada, and in her earlier career, she held roles at Barclays Global Investors and State Street Global Advisors. Ms. Wiley has previously served as Director of the Canadian ETF Association and BlackRock Canada.
Thomas A. Wittman is Executive Vice President, Head of Global Trading and Market Services, Nasdaq and CEO, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. In this role, he is responsible for the management, operations and strategic direction of Nasdaq’s global cash equities, clearing, commodities, derivatives, fixed income and trade management services. Mr. Wittman led the 2016 acquisitions of Chi-X Canada and International Securities Exchange. He joined Nasdaq in 2008 from the Philadelphia Stock Exchange.
For additional information on Nasdaq’s Exchange Board members, please visit: http://ir.nasdaq.com/nasdaq-cxc.cfm.