Nasdaq Announces Results From 2019 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders - Alfred W. Zollar, New Director, Elected To The Board And Ten Directors Re-Elected - Nasdaq Board Re-Elects Michael R. Splinter As Chairman Of The Board

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) stockholders today elected all nominated directors at the company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders. All directors will serve one-year terms. Elected board members include:
- Melissa M. Arnoldi, CEO, Vrio Corp., a subsidiary of AT&T Inc.
- Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP & CIO, General Electric Company
- Steven D. Black, Co-CEO, Bregal Investments
- Adena T. Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq
- Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Center and Chairman, Borse Dubai and Dubai Financial Market
- Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO & Executive Director, TMX Group Limited
- John D. Rainey, CFO and EVP of Global Customer Operations, PayPal Holdings, Inc.
- Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.
- Jacob Wallenberg, Chairman, Investor AB
- Lars R. Wedenborn, CEO, FAM AB
- Alfred W. Zollar, Executive Partner, Siris Capital Group, LLC
The Nasdaq Board of Directors today re-elected Michael R. Splinter as Chairman of the Board.
Further biographical information on Nasdaq’s directors can be found in the company’s proxy statement for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
Nasdaq stockholders also approved the following proposals:
- The company’s executive compensation on an advisory basis; and
- Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.
The stockholders did not approve a stockholder proposal relating to the right to act by written consent.
About Alfred W. Zollar:
Mr. Zollar has been an Executive Partner at Siris Capital Group, LLC, a private equity firm, since February 2014. Mr. Zollar served as General Manager of the Tivoli Software division of International Business Machines Corporation, a provider of information technology, products and services, from July 2004 to January 2011. He held numerous other roles at IBM, including General Manager of IBM iSeries and General Manager of IBM Lotus Software. Mr. Zollar is a member of the Red Hat and PSEG audit committees, the Chair of the PSEG finance committee and a member of the PSEG fossil and nuclear generation operations oversight committees. Mr. Zollar served as a director of The Chubb Corporation from 2001 until 2016.
For additional information on Nasdaq’s corporate governance, please visit: http://ir.nasdaq.com/nasdaq-inc.cfm.