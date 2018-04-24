Nasdaq Announces Results From 2018 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) stockholders today elected all nominated directors at the company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders. All directors will serve one-year terms. Elected board members include:
- Melissa M. Arnoldi, President of Technology & Operations, AT&T Communications
- Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP & CIO, General Electric Company
- Steven D. Black, Co-CEO, Bregal Investments
- Adena T. Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq
- Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Center and Chairman, Borse Dubai and Dubai Financial Market
- Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO & Executive Director, TMX Group Limited
- John D. Rainey, CFO and EVP of Global Customer Operations, PayPal Holdings, Inc.
- Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.
- Jacob Wallenberg, Chairman, Investor AB
- Lars R. Wedenborn, CEO, FAM AB
Further biographical information on Nasdaq’s directors can be found in the company’s annual proxy statement.
Nasdaq stockholders also approved the following proposals:
- The company’s executive compensation on an advisory basis;
- The company’s equity incentive plan, as amended and restated; and
- Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018.
The stockholders did not approve a stockholder proposal relating to the shareholder right to act by written consent.
The Nasdaq Board of Directors today re-elected Michael R. Splinter as Chairman of the Board.
About Jacob Wallenberg:
Mr. Wallenberg currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Investor AB, a position he has held since 2005. He has served as a Director of Investor AB since 1998 and was its Vice Chairman from 1999 to 2005. Mr. Wallenberg is a former director of SAS/Scandinavian Airlines and currently serves as Vice Chairman of ABB Ltd and Ericsson AB. He received a Bachelor of Science in Economics and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
For additional information on Nasdaq’s corporate governance, please visit: http://ir.nasdaq.com/nasdaq-inc.cfm.