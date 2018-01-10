Nasdaq Announces End-Of-Month Open Short Interest Positions In Nasdaq Stocks As Of Settlement Date December 29, 2017

At the end of the settlement date of December 29, 2017, short interest in 2,355 Nasdaq Global MarketSMsecurities totaled 7,003,385,990 shares compared with 7,459,908,298 shares in 2,344 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of December 15, 2017. The end-of-December short interest represents 3.92 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 4.37 days for the prior reporting period.
Short interest in 854 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 835,922,509 shares at the end of the settlement date of December 29, 2017 compared with 851,718,169 shares in 859 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 2.48 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 2.84.
In summary, short interest in all 3,209 Nasdaq® securities totaled 7,839,308,499 shares at the December 29, 2017 settlement date, compared with 3,203 issues and 8,311,626,467 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 3.69 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 4.14 days for the previous reporting period.
The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.
