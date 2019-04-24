The Board of Directors of Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share on the company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on June 28, 2019 to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 14, 2019. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to approval by the Board of Directors.
Nasdaq Announces 7% Increase In Quarterly Dividend To $0.47 Per Share
