Nasdaq Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders for April 23, 2019 at 8:30 AM ET. The meeting will be held at the Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square, New York, NY.
The record date for determining stockholders entitled to participate at the annual meeting was the close of business on February 25, 2019. Nasdaq’s 2019 proxy statement and 2018 annual report on Form 10-K are available on the company’s IR website. The proxy statement contains information on voting and admission procedures.