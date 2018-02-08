Nasdaq Announces 2018 Investor Day

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) will host its 2018 Investor Day on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 with presentations given by Adena Friedman, President and CEO, and other members of Nasdaq’s senior leadership team on the company’s operations and strategy.
What: Nasdaq 2018 Investor Day
When: Wednesday, March 28, 2018 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET
Where: Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square, New York, NY
The day's agenda and slide presentations will be available on Nasdaq’s IR website: http://ir.nasdaq.com. Analysts and investors not attending the event are invited to view the live webcast at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.