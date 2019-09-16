 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

Nadex Temporarily Refrains From Listing GBP/JPY 5-Minute Contracts On Trade Date September 16, 2019

Date 16/09/2019

On trade date September 16, 2019, North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) temporarily refrained from listing its Intraday GBP/JPY 5-Minute Currency Binary contracts for the 6:05pm ET expiration time.  The GBP/JPY 5-Minute Currency Binary contracts were relisted beginning with the 6:10pm ET expiration.  This action was taken pursuant to Nadex Rule 12.41(f)(iv)(5).