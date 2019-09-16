Nadex Temporarily Refrains From Listing GBP/JPY 5-Minute Contracts On Trade Date September 16, 2019

On trade date September 16, 2019, North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) temporarily refrained from listing its Intraday GBP/JPY 5-Minute Currency Binary contracts for the 6:05pm ET expiration time. The GBP/JPY 5-Minute Currency Binary contracts were relisted beginning with the 6:10pm ET expiration. This action was taken pursuant to Nadex Rule 12.41(f)(iv)(5).
